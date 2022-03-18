‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon to star in new Alfonso Cuarón thriller ‘Disclaimer’

STAR. Hoyeon will be starring in a new thriller series by Alfonso Cuarón.

The SAG Award winner will be joined in the series by Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, and Sacha Baron Cohen

MANILA, Philippines – She’s on a roll! Award-winning Squid Game actress Hoyeon, whose real name is Jung Ho-yeon, has been confirmed to star in award-winning writer-director Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming star-studded thriller series Disclaimer.

According to a Deadline report, Disclaimer is Cuarón’s first project for his exclusive multi-year deal with AppleTV+. It will also be his first time writing and directing all the episodes of an original series. Cuarón is best known for Gravity (2013) and Roma (2018), which he won several Academy Awards for.

The 27-year-old model-turned-actress from South Korea will be joined in the series by Hollywood A-listers Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Based on the novel by Sarah Knight, Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work is to expose the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When a novel written by a widower appears on her bedside table, she is shocked once she realizes that she is the main character in the story.

Hoyeon plays Kim, an ambitious, hardworking, and eager-to-please woman who wants to get her big break by working for Ravenscroft.

Hoyeon made her acting debut in the hit 2021 Netflix series Squid Game, where she played North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok. The breakout role earned her the prestigious Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. She was also recently announced as Louis Vuitton’s new global Maison Ambassador. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Lifestyle & Entertainment section.