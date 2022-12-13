Andrea Brillantes leads ABS-CBN series ‘Drag You & Me’ 

Drag queens Precious Paula Nicole, Brigiding, Viñas Deluxe, and Xilhouette are also part of the cast

MANILA, Philippines – Andrea Brillantes will star in Drag You & Me, a television series that will put a spotlight on local drag culture.

Dreamscape Entertainment released on Monday, December 12, a highlight reel from their press conference. “Na-eexcite ako kasi I’ve always wanted to create something na nagta-tackle ng drag culture dito sa [Pilipinas],” director JP Habac said.

(I’m excited because I’ve always wanted to create a project that tackles the drag culture in the Philippines.)

Andrea shared that she’s thankful to be chosen for the project. “Excited din ako kasi alam ko na marami rin akong matutunan about it (I’m excited because I know I’ll learn more about it),” she said.

“Gusto ko na ‘yung generation namin ay mas maging open, hindi lang ‘yung generation ko (pero) lahat), maging open sa community na ito at suportahan,” she added. (I aspire for our generation, not just my generation but everyone, to be more open and supportive of this community.)

Drag Race Philippines season one cast members Brigiding, Viñas Deluxe, Xilhouette, and winner Precious Paula Nicole will also be part of the series.

Other cast members include Christian Bables, JC Alcantara, Romnick Sarmenta, Kaladkaren Davila, Yves Flores, Noel Comia Jr., Amy Noblez, Jeric Raval, Ice Seguerra, and Jon Santos.

Drag You & Me will be available on iWantTFC in 2023. A target final release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com