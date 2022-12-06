‘The Way of the Househusband’ returns for season 2 on Netflix

MANILA, Philippines – Make way for the Immortal Dragon! Season two of The Way of the Househusband is slated to premiere on Netflix on January 1, 2023.

Netflix Anime made the announcement via Twitter, alongside new stills from the upcoming season.

What better way to start 2023?



The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 is coming to Netflix Jan 1! pic.twitter.com/xbhHO7X45U — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 4, 2022

The Way of the Househusband is a slice-of-life comedy about Tatsu, an ex-gangster who leaves the yakuza, a Japanese crime syndicate, to become a full-time husband to his wife, Miku.

The show follows Tatsu’s shenanigans as he tackles the most mundane household chores with the intensity of a mafia leader. Based on the manga series by Kousuke Oono, it has since been adapted into both a live-action series and film.

The first season was released worldwide in April 2021 and is currently streaming on Netflix. – Rappler.com