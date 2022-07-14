‘Black Mirror’ announces star-studded cast for 6th season

Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Zazie Beetz, and more will be appearing in the upcoming season

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix’s hit dystopian anthology series Black Mirror is returning with a fresh set of prolific stars for its sixth season, as production is said to be already underway.

According to a Variety report, the series’ new cast members include Zazie Beetz (Deadpool, Atlanta), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful, Oppenheimer), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld), Kate Mara (House of Cards), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick). Also joining them are Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan.

The revealed cast will be part of three episodes, while more actors are anticipated for the other episodes. The sixth installment is reported to have more episodes than the previous season, which only released three.

The drama thriller series has been praised for its strong casting, bringing out various breakout actors throughout its five seasons. Some notable guest performances that have earned Primetime Emmy nominations are Andrew Scott for the episode Smithereens, Jesse Plemons for USS Callister, and Leticia Wright for Black Museum. Also recognized are Bryce Dallas Howard for Nosedive and Miley Cyrus for Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too.

Black Mirror went on a three-year hiatus, after releasing its fifth and latest season in June 2019. In May, creator Charlie Brooker made the long-awaited announcement of season six.

Have a Nice Wednesday pic.twitter.com/yyL9dMQDzs — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) June 3, 2019

A source from Variety reports that the latest season will be “even more cinematic in scope, with each installment being treated as an individual film.”

The coming season will be the first since Brooker switched to production company Broke and Bones, previously having been under House of Tomorrow.

The fan-favorite anthology series began as a British television series broadcasted on UK’s Channel 4, before it moved to Netflix. Black Mirror is known for its mind-bending plots, sci-fi themes that almost hit too close to reality, and its thrilling episodes. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.