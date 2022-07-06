BLACKPINK to make comeback in August

How you like that? The K-pop girl group prepares for their first comeback after a year and 10 months!

MANILA, Philippines – BLACKPINK will finally be back in your area really soon! YG Entertainment confirmed on Wednesday, July 6 that the K-pop girl group will be making its much-awaited comeback in August.

BLACKPINK is currently in the last stages of recording their album and will start shooting their music video in July. The exact date for the official comeback has yet to be announced.

Aside from the comeback, a representative of the agency mentioned that big projects will also follow such as “the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history.”

“A lot of music that is BLACKPINK-esque has been completed with much effort over a long period of time. In order to expand BLACKPINK’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback,” the source from YG Entertainment said, according to Soompi’s report.

The August comeback will mark BLACKPINK’s first project in one year and 10 months since October 2020, when they released their first studio-length album, The Album. Its title track “How You Like That” broke three world records.

The K-pop girl group, composed of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo, debuted in 2016 and has since released two EPs, including Kill This Love, which carried their runaway hit of the same title. Meanwhile in 2021, members Rosé and Lisa released their individual albums.

In June, the BLACKPINK graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine which described them as “the world’s most popular girl group.” The group is known for their hits “Lovesick Girls,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” and “As If It’s Your Last.” – Rappler.com