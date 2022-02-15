‘Daredevil,’ ‘The Punisher,’ and other Marvel series are leaving Netflix

DAREDEVIL. The Marvel series will no longer be available in Netflix

The licensing deal between Disney and Netflix for the various series has ended

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Marvel fans! Six Marvel comic book series – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders – are leaving Netflix by February 28.

According to Variety, the rights to these series are reverting back to Disney but the studio has yet to announce which streaming platform they will be moving to after leaving Netflix. The Variety report added that while these series are branded as “Netflix Originals,” they’re still licensed out by Disney, and the licensing deal between Disney and Netflix for the series has ended.

Marvel fans have discovered that the disclaimer “Last day to watch on Netflix: February 28” is found on the preview screens of each series.

In the past months, Netflix has been removing fan-favorite content on their site and viewers only find out about these through disclaimers, without an official announcement from the streaming platform. Several South Korean dramas like Reply 1988 and It’s Okay, That’s Love were removed last September 30, 2021, while hit American shows like Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy were no longer available on the platform starting 2022.

Here are the Marvel series that will be leaving Netflix:

Daredevil (Seasons 1 – 3)

The Punisher (Season 1 and 2)

The Defenders

Iron Fist (Season 1 and 2)

Jessica Jones (Seasons 1 – 3)

Luke Cage (Season 1 and 2)

Which of these Marvel series will you miss the most? – Rappler.com