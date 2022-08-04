WATCH: Filipino drag queens rev their engines in ‘Drag Race Philippines’ teaser

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready to witness a bumpy fight for the crown? Fasten your seatbelts, now that Drag Race Philippines has released its newest teaser on Thursday, August 4, giving fans a snippet of what to expect in the much-anticipated series.

If you’re looking for a dose of nostalgic Philippine culture with a dash of spice, you’re in for a treat with this almost two-minute clip. It opens with host Paolo Ballesteros as he waves two checkered flags to signal the thrilling start of the series.

All roads lead to @dragraceph~ 🇵🇭👑 TWO WEEKS until our queens + host @pochoy_29 kick off Season 1 on @wowpresentsplus! 🏁#DragRacePH premieres WED 8/7 + Untucked premieres FRI 8/9 on @wowpresentsplus worldwide (ex. Canada) and @cravecanada (Canada) 👑 https://t.co/dLfUqwfK69 pic.twitter.com/6mh7yZ0yD9 — Drag Race Philippines (@dragraceph) August 4, 2022

Each of the queens, first formally introduced on July 27, then takes turns strutting down the runway to show off their breathtaking costumes that pay homage to well-loved Filipino jeepneys, which you can easily spot on any busy road in the Philippines.

The 12 competing queens are Bridging, Corazon, Eva Le Queen, Gigi Era, Lady Morgana, Marina Summers, Minty Fresh, Precious Paula Nicole, Prince, Turing, Viñas DeLuxe, and Xilhouete.

The queens go on to humorously deliver puns that allude to the witty signs commonly seen in jeepneys, such as “Beauty in front,” “As long as you’re sexy, the ride’s free,” and, “God knows Judas not pay,” among many others. The iconic “Good Morning” towel every Filipino driver seems to have even makes a special appearance as Turing sports a long robe inspired by the modern Filipino cultural artifact!

A spin-off of the American reality competition television show RuPaul’s Drag Race, Drag Race Philippines features 12 Filipino drag queens as they go head to head to compete for the crown.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 4 contestant Jiggly Caliente will be serving as one of the show’s judges alongside KaladKaren, who is known for impersonating broadcast journalist Karen Davila.

Drag Race Philippines premieres on August 17 and can be streamed on Discovery+ and HBO GO. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.