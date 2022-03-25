EXO’s Sehun to star in new romance drama ‘Love, Hara High School’

The K-pop star is making his acting comeback with a lead role in the upcoming high school romance drama

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Sehun from popular K-pop boy group, EXO, is set to star as main character Go Yoo in the upcoming TVING original drama, Love, Hara High School, as confirmed by a source from SM Entertainment.

The high school romance drama will be Sehun’s acting comeback, and first lead role after EXO Next Door in 2015, Dokgo Rewind in 2018, SBS’s Now We Are Breaking Up in 2021, and upcoming film The Pirates: Goblin Flag in 2022.

The story follows Go Yoo (Sehun), an 18-year-old second year charming student at Hara High School. He is praised as a basketball genius who performs averagely in academics despite not studying. He has no time to date with too much on his plate, but the story takes a turn after he donates his kidney to Joon Hee, who then becomes his rival for the heart of the school’s top student and his first love, So Yeon.

The drama explores cellular memory syndrome as the cause and hypothesizes that memory is also transferred during organ transplants. Above all, it deals with friendship and young love.

The story was written by Kang Bo-ra and directed by Kim Jin-sung, who also directed The Great Queen Seondeok and Kangchi, the Beginning.

There is no premiere date yet for the TVING drama, but production is set to begin in April 2022. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under Lifestyle & Entertainment section.