Glaiza de Castro, Rhian Ramos join cast of GMA’s ‘Sang’gre’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – GMA has announced additional cast members for Sang’gre, the highly-anticipated spin-off series of Encantadia.

Glaiza de Castro, who previously portrayed Sang’gre Pirena in the 2016 remake, is reprising her role in the upcoming spin-off. Meanwhile, Rhian Ramos will be portraying a new character: Mitena.

In an Instagram post, Glaiza shared a photo of her from the show’s press conference where she’s seen sporting a red ensemble — the signature color of her character Sang’gre Pirena.

“Ikinagagalak kong makita kayong muli, mga warka,” she captioned the post.

(I am delighted to see you again.)

As for Rhian’s character, she told 24 Oras that Mitena is an “ice queen.”

“Pero may mag makukuha din quasi kong kapangyarihan along the way, so madadagdagan nang madadagdagan,” she said.

(But I will also gain some powers along the way, so my powers will keep on increasing.)

Rhian also revealed that Mitena is the twin sister of Cassiopeia, the character portrayed by Solenn Heussaff in the 2016 remake.

Director Mark Reyes also confirmed that Rocco Nacino is returning as Aquil in Sang’gre.

Sang’gre will follow a new generation of diwata. Bianca Umali was the first confirmed cast member. She will be portraying Terra, the daughter of Sang’gre Danaya, who was played by Diana Zubiri in the original Encantadia series and Sanya Lopez in the remake.

The other headliners include Angel Guardian, who will take on the role of Deia, the new keeper of the “Brilyante ng Hangin,” Kelvin Miranda, who will act as Adamus, the new keeper of the “Brilyante ng Lupa,” and Faith da Silva, who’ll be portraying Flamarra, the new keeper of the “Brilyante ng Apoy.”

Reyes first confirmed in January 2022 that an Encantadia spin-off was in the works. The series will revolve around a young woman, who happens to be the long-lost daughter of Sang’gre Danaya, as she starts discovering her own superpowers.

As of writing, a release date for Sang’gre has yet to be announced.

Encantadia is a popular fantasy teleserye which first aired in 2005. It follows four sisters or sang’gre, played by Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon, Karylle, and Diana Zubiri, as they control their powers and manage their kingdom.

A reboot was made in 2016 with Glaiza de Castro, Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia, and Sanya Lopez leading the cast. – Rappler.com