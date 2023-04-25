‘Heartstopper’ season 2 to premiere in August

Kit Connor and Joe Locke tease fans on what to expect in the second season

MANILA, Philippines – Ready to see more of Nick and Charlie’s budding romance? Netflix announced that the second season of the hit show Heartstopper will premiere on August 3.

The coming-of-age romantic comedy series made the announcement on Monday, April 24, alongside a one-minute behind-the-scenes clip of the cast discussing what to expect in the upcoming season.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres August 3! 🍂 pic.twitter.com/Ts9XX7o7eP — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2023

“It also feels cool and fresh, just a different vibe to season one,” Kit Connor, who portrayed Nick, said. Meanwhile, Joe Locke shared that his character Charlie will be a “bit more mature.” “[He] goes on more of a journey this season,” he added.

Adapted from the globally beloved webtoon and graphic novel, Heartstopper is a coming-of-age show about the unlikely friendship and eventual romance between popular rugby player Nick Nelson and introverted, soft-spoken Charlie Spring.

The show was an instant hit when it premiered in April 2022, acclaimed for its mainstream LGBTQ+ representation, wholesome depiction of teenage relationships, gentle handling of sensitive topics, and adherence to the original material.

The second season will pick up after Nick and Charlie decide to be in a relationship, with Nick coming out to his mother as bisexual.

In Heartstopper Season 2…



Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.



Plus there's exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom! 🍂🍂 pic.twitter.com/fcQwMsXLQV — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2023

The show’s original cast will reprise their roles, which features actors Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgel, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, and guest star Olivia Colman.

Filming for the second season began in September 2022 and finished in December.

Heartstopper has also been renewed for a third season. – Rappler.com