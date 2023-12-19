Ji Suk-jin to go on temporary hiatus from ‘Running Man’ due to health issues

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TEMPORARY HIATUS. Ji Suk-jin is taking a short break from 'Running Man' to recover from his health issues.

'Running Man' asks viewers for their support and encouragement as the regular cast member focuses on his recovery

MANILA, Philippines – Running Man’s Ji Suk-jin is set to temporarily sit out of action from the hit Korean variety show due to health issues, his agency ESteem Entertainment announced on December 18.

“Following a recent health examination, [Ji Suk-jin] decided to take a temporary break from SBS Running Man in accordance with the [doctor’s] opinion that he needs treatment,” the agency said, according to a translation from Soompi.

While the agency did not specify the actor’s date of return, it says that he will do his best to make a speedy recovery to “greet viewers in good health.”

Running Man also posted its own statement on Instagram on the same day, asking viewers for their support and encouragement as Ji Suk-jin recovers.

“Ji [Suk-jin] was playing a big role as the strong eldest brother of Running Man, but he was recently found to need rest and treatment for his health,” the long-running program wrote in its statement.

This comes just two months after Jeon So-min’s departure from Running Man to focus on her acting career, leaving the show with the six-member cast of Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, and Se-chan.

Since it first aired in 2010, Ji Suk-jin has been a regular cast member of Running Man. The variety show features a series of challenges that the cast and its guests must complete to avoid facing punishments. – Rappler.com