Confirmed! Kaladkaren is here to slay as ‘Drag Race Philippines’ judge

KALADKAREN. The host and celebrity impersonator is set to judge 'Drag Race Philippines.'

The upcoming drag reality show will be available to more viewers with another platform set to carry the show

MANILA, Philippines – Kaladkaren is set to be one of Paolo Ballesteros’ squirrel friends in the upcoming first season of Drag Race Philippines, set to premiere on August 17.

Known for impersonating broadcast journalist Karen Davila, Kaladkaren has hosted talent shows such as The Voice and I Can See Your Voice.

The other members of the judging panel are the show’s host, actor and makeup transformation queen Paolo Ballesteros, and previously-confirmed judge, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente.

The show will see 12 Filipino drag queens battle it out in various challenges to earn the title of the Philippines’ next drag superstar.

In addition to Discovery+ and WOW Plus Presents, HBO Go will also be streaming the show.

Drag Race Philippines will be spilling the tea and announcing its queens and star-studded guest judges soon.

The show is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios along with World of Wonder Productions. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles are executive producers of the series.– Rappler.com