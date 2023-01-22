Kapamilya and Kapuso unite: ABS-CBN, GMA join forces for project

Viu hints that Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria, and Richard Yap will star in the project

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the collaboration that everyone is waiting for! For the first time in Philippine TV history, media giants ABS-CBN and GMA are partnering for a project that will stream on the Viu platform.

“A collaboration that nobody expected is about to happen! Save the date,” Viu announced on Friday, January 20, alongside the date January 23, 2023.

On Saturday, January 21, the streaming platform posted another update on the project – this time, a sneak peek of the stars who will serve as the cast members for the show.

“The ensemble cast set to break boundaries will be revealed soon,” they wrote.

Further details about the said project have yet to be announced but based on the second teaser, many netizens have guessed that ABS-CBN stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia and GMA stars Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia will lead the show.

The untitled-show with Viu marked the latest milestone for ABS-CBN and GMA after the two networks inked a partnership in April 2022, wherein GMA have started airing ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema films on its local channel. – Rappler.com