‘Kimi ni Todoke’ anime gets a Netflix sequel

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, anime fans! The romance anime Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You will be returning for a third season in 2024.

Netflix posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the series will be available for streaming on the platform starting next year.

Based on the hit manga by Karuho Shiina, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You returns with Season 3! Streaming worldwide in 2024, only on Netflix



Featuring the original cast Mamiko Noto (Sawako Kuronuma) and Daisuke Namikawa (Shota Kazehaya) ✨ pic.twitter.com/jPyJ2wUxV5 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 3, 2023

They shared that original cast members Mamiko Noto and Daisuke Namikawa will be featured in the reboot.

Based on the widely acclaimed manga by Karuho Shiina, Kimi no Todoke follows the story of high school freshman Sawako Kuronuma (Noto). Her strong resemblance to the character from The Ring earns her the moniker Sadako and an alienating reputation. Things change when the popular Shota Kazehaya (Namikawa) befriends her and a swoon-worthy relationship begins.

The original animated series aired from 2009 to 2011 and was well-loved by fans and critics alike. A live-action film was released in 2010 between the anime’s first and second seasons. Tokyo TV and Netflix teamed up to create a live-action series that premiered in March 2023.

The manga finished its original run in 2017 and the sequel Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate was published from 2018 to 2022. This leaves a lot of material for the upcoming Netflix anime adaptation to cover.

The exact release date for the third season has yet to be announced. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

