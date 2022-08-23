HBO drops ‘The Last of Us’ series sneak peek

SNEAK PEEK. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay appear in the sneak peek for the upcoming series 'The Last of Us.'

The live-action of the hit video game will be available for streaming in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – HBO unveiled a sneak peek of the highly anticipated The Last of Us TV adaptation on Monday, August 22.

The preview starred Game of Thrones alumni Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, a pair trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by malevolent zombie mutants.

The Last of Us started out as a video game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment in 2013. The game is set two decades after the United States was afflicted by a fungal plague.

It follows the story of Joel, a hard-hearted man willing to do whatever it takes to survive. He is then hired to smuggle Ellie, a mysterious 14-year-old, out of their militarized quarantine zone. Together, the duo venture into the unknown, unlocking secrets from each other’s past while fighting both corrupt monsters and humans.

Aside from Pascal and Ramsey, the TV adaptation will also feature voice and motion-capture actors from the original video game cast. An earlier announcement from HBO confirmed Troy Baker (who played Joel) and Ashley Johnson (who played Ellie) would have “major roles” in the live-action. Merle Dandridge, the actor who voiced the resistance leader Marlene, and Jeffrey Pierce, the actor who voiced Joel’s brother, will also make an appearance.

The two-minute trailer also gave a brief look into other shows that HBO has lined up for the future including House of the Dragon, The Idol, White Lotus Season 2, and more.

The Last of Us is set to premiere in 2023 on HBO Max. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/ Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern