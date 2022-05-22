Meet the judges for ‘Idol Philippines’ season 2

Are you excited for 'Idol Philippines' season two, too?

MANILA, Philippines – Idol Philippines is set to return for its second season with a new set of judges, ABS-CBN announced on Friday, May 20.

Regine Velasquez and Moira dela Torre have been confirmed as returning judges for the second season. The two OPM stars have earlier served as judges in the first season of the singing competition with actor-singer James Reid and comedian-host Vice Ganda.

PHILIPPINES! 🇵🇭 Meet our Idol Philippines Season 2 Judges — Mr. Gary Valenciano, Chito Miranda, Moira dela Torre, and Ms. Regine Velasquez-Alcasid 💙🤍🎵#IdolPH2JudgesReveal#TheNextIdolPH pic.twitter.com/caB61FFvA4 — Idol Philippines (@idolphilippines) May 20, 2022

Joining Velasquez and Dela Torre are Gary “Mr. Pure Energy” Valenciano and Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda.

After the announcement, Dela Torre took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes moments with her co-judges as she expressed her excitement for the upcoming season.

“Napakalaking karangalan ang maging isang hurado sa [Idol Philippines] kasama ang ilan sa mga taong nagsilbing inspirasyon sa akin nung nangangarap palang ako at ngayon kami naman ang tutulong sa pagtupad ng mga pangarap sa bagong hopefuls,” she wrote.

(It’s a huge honor to host Idol Philippines alongside artists who inspired me when I was still dreaming to be one. And now, we’ll be the ones guiding new hopefuls to make their dreams a reality.)

Newcomer Miranda, meanwhile, revealed that he was already asked to be a judge for the first season, but declined because he didn’t think it would be fair to judge a singing competition since for him, he’s not a good singer.

But now, he finally accepted the opportunity because it was explained to him that while the show is primarily a singing contest, their singing voice is not the only thing that judges would consider to win the competition.

The first season of Idol Philippines premiered in April 2019 with Zephanie Dimaranan being declared the winner.

A premiere date for Idol Philippines season two has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com