MTRCB suspends ‘It’s Showtime’ over ‘Isip Bata’ segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VICE GANDA AND ION. The couple shares a behind-the-scenes photo from their 'It's Showtime' hosting stint.

MANILA, Philippines – The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) issued on Monday, September 4, its decision to suspend ABS-CBN’s noontime show It’s Showtime for 12 airing days over its July 25, 2023 episode.

On July 31, MTRCB issued a notice to the producers to appear and testify due to “alleged indecent acts” by It’s Showtime hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez during said episode. The review board said multiple viewers had filed complaints regarding the episode’s “Isip Bata” segment.

While MTRCB didn’t specify the details of the segment, said segment showed Vice and Ion – who are publicly in a relationship with each other – sharing a cake.

Vice Ganda was seen taking some of the cake’s icing from Ion’s fingers before tasting it and greeting Ion a “happy monthsary.”

In the notice, the MTRCB said that Vice and Ion’s exchange is in violation of Section 3 (c) Presidential Decree No. 1986.

The section states the MTRCB has the power to “approve or disapprove, delete objectionable portions from and/or prohibit the importation, exportation, production, copying, distribution, sale, lease, exhibition and/or television broadcast of the motion pictures, television programs and publicity materials.”

It’s Showtime has the opportunity to file a motion for reconsideration of the suspension.

“In accordance with the Presidential Decree (P.D.) No. 1986 (MTRCB Charter), the respondents may file one Motion for Reconsideration (MR) within fifteen (15) days after receipt of the decision. Should the Board’s Decision be adverse to the respondent’s MR, they may appeal to the Office of the President within fifteen (15) days from the receipt of the decision on the MR,” the MTRCB’s latest statement said.

This is not the first time that It’s Showtime has been summoned by the MTRCB. In October 2015, the show was summoned for a meeting on “gender sensitivity concerns” following complaints about their “Pastillas Girl” segment. In August 2014, the show was also summoned by the board for Vice Ganda’s antics in the “Gandang Lalaki” portion.

Vice and Ion first confirmed their relationship in 2019. It was in February 2022 when they revealed that they had gotten engaged in February 2020, and had held a wedding commitment ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021. – Rappler.com