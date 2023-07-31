MTRCB summons ‘It’s Showtime’ heads over ‘alleged indecent acts’ by Vice Ganda, Ion Perez

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VICE GANDA AND ION. The couple shares a behind-the-scenes photo from their 'It's Showtime' hosting stint.

Producers of ‘It’s Showtime’ were asked to testify after the board received complaints about ‘concerning scenes’ between Vice Ganda and Ion during the show’s ‘Isip Bata’ segment

MANILA, Philippines – The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) summoned the producers behind It’s Showtime after receiving complaints over the noontime show’s “Isip Bata” segment.

According to the press release posted on their social media pages on Monday, July 31, MTRCB issued a notice to the producers to appear and testify due to “alleged indecent acts” by It’s Showtime hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez during the show’s July 25 episode.

While MTRCB didn’t specify the details of the segment, a cut from the show’s July 25 episode showed the two being sweet with each other while sharing a cake.

Vice Ganda was seen taking some icing of the cake from Ion’s fingers before tasting it and greeting Ion a “Happy monthsary.”

The MTRCB said that the scene from the show’s “Isip Bata” segment is in violation of Section 3 (c) Presidential Decree No. 1986.

The section states the MTRCB has the power to “approve or disapprove, delete objectionable portions from and/or prohibit the importation, exportation, production, copying, distribution, sale, lease, exhibition and/or television broadcast of the motion pictures, television programs and publicity materials.”

The hearing for this is scheduled on July 31, 10 am, at the MTRCB office located in Timog Avenue, Quezon City.

As of writing, ABS-CBN and It’s Showtime have yet to release a statement on the issue.

This is not the first time that It’s Showtime has been summoned by the MTRCB. In October 2015, the show was summoned for a meeting on “gender sensitivity concerns” following complaints about their “Pastillas Girl” segment. In August 2014, the show was also summoned by the board for Vice Ganda’s antics in the “Gandang Lalaki” portion.

Vice Ganda and Ion first confirmed their relationship in 2019. It was in February 2022 when Vice Ganda and Ion revealed that they got engaged in February 2020, and had a wedding commitment ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021. – Rappler.com