It’s Polin time: Netflix announces release dates for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The eight-episode third season will be divided into two parts

MANILA, Philippines – The ton will be seeing another Bridgerton sibling fall in love as Netflix announced on Wednesday, December 13, that the third season of Bridgerton is returning in 2024.

The new season of the period drama series will be divided into two parts, with the first four episodes premiering on May 16 and the next four episodes available on June 13.

Rejoice in this most thrilling news. Bridgerton Season 3 shall debut in two parts: Part 1 on May 16th and Part 2 on June 13th. pic.twitter.com/oAnT5f8fCC — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 12, 2023

The almost one-minute date announcement video featured previously seen footage from past seasons stitched together with comments from fans.

Bridgerton season three will follow the romance between Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington.

This is a deviation from the order of the Julia Quinn novels where the third book revolves around the second child from the Bridgerton brood – Benedict, played by Luke Thompson. The two first seasons of the hit regency drama series also followed the order in the novels – the first focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), and the second on Anthony (Jonathon Bailey.)

Showrunner Jess Brownell earlier explained the change, telling Variety that fans had been “invested” in the pair since season one.

Do contain your excitement. Your first look at Bridgerton Season 3 has arrived. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/m5icMZACvM — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 17, 2023

Filming for season three began in July 2022. Joining the series for the upcoming season are Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon.

Bridgerton is a romantic, cheeky series set during the Regency Period in London that follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her family as she makes her high-society debut in the competitive marriage market. The series is based on Julia Quinn’s novel, The Duke and I.

In April 2021, Netflix confirmed that Bridgerton has been renewed until the fourth season. – Rappler.com