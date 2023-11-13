‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ live-action to premiere in February 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, because we’re seeing more of the four nations soon as Netflix announced that the highly-anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series adaptation will premiere on February 22, 2024.

On Friday, November 10, Netflix released the first trailer for the series, giving fans a closer look at how Aang goes on a quest to bring peace to all nations as he masters all four elements.

Always remember who you are. Avatar: The Last Airbender, premieres February 22, 2024. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/Bql52Kdhql — Netflix (@netflix) November 9, 2023

“Always remember who you are,” Netflix captioned the one-and-a-half-minute video.

The trailer also gave fans a glimpse of other fan-favorite characters including Uncle Iroh, Prince Zuko, Princess Azula, Fire Lord Ozai, and Suki. The trailer ended with a clip of Team Avatar – Aang, Katara, Sokka, Momo, and Appa – before it wrapped up with the emblems of the Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and Air Nomads.

The series stars Gorden Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows main protagonist Aang and his friends as they lead epic, action-packed adventures in their quest to save the world from Fire Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation.

It aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon, from February 2005 to July 2008, garnering TV recognition from the Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award.

Netflix first announced the news of the live-adaptation in September 2018, with original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzo as the showrunners and executive producers. They, however, left the adaptation in August 2020 due to “creative differences.”

The series now has Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) as its showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Michael Goi are executive producers while Goi, Roseanne Liang, and Jabbar Raisani are the directors.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of several anime titles that have gotten a live-action adaptation on Netflix, alongside Yu You Hakusho, One Piece, and Death Note. – Rappler.com