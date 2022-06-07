LOOK: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ live-action shares set sneak peak

MANILA, Philippines – Prepare to set sail with Luffy and his “Straw Hat Pirates” on their quest for the world’s greatest treasure as One Piece becomes a reality with its massive and detailed set which was revealed in Netflix’s Geeked Week livestream on Monday, June 6.

The almost two-second behind-the-scenes video starts with a greeting from Iñaki Godoy, the actor playing Luffy, and showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens. The lead star disclosed that the live-action manga will be filmed in South Africa where their massive sets and life-sized boats were built.

“Oda’s world is so unique. Seeing all this stuff in person, being able to reach out and touch it has just been such an experience,” Maeda narrates as concept art pieces of the pirate ships were shown one by one.

The behind-the-scenes video proceeds to show how some of the iconic pirate ships were brought to life for the live-action remake of the biggest manga series of all time. These included Miss Love Duck, The Going Merry, and the Baratie.

Along with the first glimpse, Netflix also announced the addition of six new cast members for One Piece which included Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

The live-action adaptation will have Eiichiro Oda as one of the executive producers who is also the writer and illustrator of the widely popular manga series.

Originally released in 1997, One Piece centers around Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body takes on the properties of rubber after eating a Devil Fruit. He and his friends then set out on a quest to find the “One Piece” treasure and become king of the pirates. The popular manga has spawned 14 animated films and a long-running anime series.

One Piece’s first season will have ten episodes. A release date has yet to be announced. – with reports from Rainielle Kyle Guison/Rappler.com

Rainielle Kyle Guison is a Rappler intern.