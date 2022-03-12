Netflix cancels ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ after 2 seasons

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix announced on Friday, March 11, that they would be canceling original series The Baby-Sitters Club after just two seasons, according to a Deadline report.

In response to the decision, creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert said: “I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons, I actually got to be. It was a dream come true.”

“Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most,” she added. Shukert was among the executive producers of the show alongside Michael de Luca, Lucy Kitada and Walden Media’s Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov and Ben Forrer, and Lucia Aniello.

“We are incredibly grateful for Netflix’s vision and support in bringing the world of The Baby-Sitters Club to life,” Walden’s Smith said in a statement. “Though we are saddened the series has come to an end, we look forward to future opportunities to share the legacy of Ann M. Martin’s beloved work with new audiences.”

The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary dramedy based on the bestselling book series by Ann N. Martin. It follows the friendship of a group of seven middle school friends who run a babysitting business while also dealing with the pressures of growing up in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The lighthearted series has been praised for its delightful and accurate portrayal of the relationships among the young girls in the series, its dedication to the original book series, and its depiction of social issues and progressive representation.

The characters in the series were played by Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Kyndra Sanchez (Dawn Schafer), Vivian Watson (Mallory Pike), Anais Lee (Jessi Ramsey), Alicia Silverstone (Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer), Mark Feuerstein (Watson Brewer), and Marc Evan Jackson (Richard Spier).

Season two premiered on Netflix in October 2021, while the first season debuted in July 2020. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Lifestyle & Entertainment section.