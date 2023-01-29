LOOK: ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ finds its Zeus and Poseidon 

'If you’re a fan of the books or even just a good adventure, you are going to love the show,' author Rick Riordan says about the series adaptation

MANILA, Philippines – Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has cast two of its most important Greek Gods, author Rick Riordan announced on Friday, January 27.

Toby Stephens (Black Sails, Lost in Space) will take on the role of the sea god Poseidon, while Lance Reddick (Bosch, John Wick) will play the king of Olympus Zeus.

We heard your calls all the way from Olympus. Welcome to #PercyJackson and the Olympians.



⚡️ Lance Reddick as Zeus

⚡️ Toby Stephens as Poseidon pic.twitter.com/r9LtW37znI — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) January 26, 2023

“We heard your calls all the way from Olympus. Welcome to Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” the show’s social media accounts said, alongside a photo of Stephens and Reddick with Walker Scobell, who will play titular character Percy Jackson.

On his website, Riordan shared that Stephens and Reddick serve as the last final casting announcements for the first season, as they are the “last major characters to appear in the season” – which makes sense since the two Greek Gods only appear at the end of The Lightning Thief book.

The author also praised both actors for their “godly aura.” “Not many actors have the sheer power to stand toe-to-toe with one another and convince you they are the manifestations of the sky and the sea, about [to] tear one another apart,” he said.

Riordan added that Reddick has an “aura of authority and power that makes him perfect for the king of Olympus,” while describing Stephen’s Poseidon as “incredible on-screen.”

“When (Stephens) delivered some of Poseidon’s iconic lines, I got chills. And seeing him and Walker together, you can absolutely believe they are father and son,” he wrote.

Riordan also updated fans that they’re done with “almost all photography” for the eight episodes and the team is wrapping up filming in Vancouver, Canada with a “sense of pride and accomplishment.” He, however, reminded fans that they still have “months and months of post-production work to do.”

The series started filming in June 2022 and Disney has yet to announce a release date for the series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians also stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively. Other cast members include Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman, Timm Sharp, and Lin Manuel-Miranda.

Olympians series revolves around young Percy Jackson, the half-human, half-god son of Poseidon who is first sent to Camp Half-Blood.

The first two books of the series were previously adapted into films, The Lightning Thief in 2011 and Sea of Monsters in 2013. It starred Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson, Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth, and Brandon T. Jackson as Grover, but the films received mixed reviews from critics and the fanbase.

Riordan, meanwhile, had nothing but good words for how promising the upcoming series adaptation would be: “If you’re a fan of the books or even just a good adventure, you are going to love the show.”

He also hinted that they’re looking forward to a “not-yet-greenlit-but-fully-anticipated” renewal for a second season. – Rappler.com