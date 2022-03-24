FIRST LOOK: Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 promises more horror

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

'Stranger Things 4' volume 1 is set to premiere on Netflix in May

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix teased on Wednesday, March 23, the highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things with stills that give a peek into the troubling adventures of its cast.

Season four picks up six months after the events of the third season’s Battle of Starcourt, and now we’ll see the Hawkins crew attempt to navigate their new lives without each other after being separated for the first time.

A previously released trailer revealed Eleven moving to California with Will after leaving their troubled home in Hawkins, Indiana, while earlier released posters teased fans with the four different but equally scary locations around the world that the characters will find themselves in.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down,” the logline reads.

And by the look of the photos, it’ll only get worse before it gets better for our beloved crew. Stills appear to confirm Hopper being alive in Russia, tease the horrors of Creel House, guarantee a face-off between Eleven’s circle of friends against a mysterious opponent, and promise the awaited reunion of the original Hawkins gang.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced that the fourth season will be divided into two volumes, with the first part premiering on May 27 and the second part five weeks later, on July 1.

The Duffer brothers referred to Stranger Things 4 as the most challenging and rewarding season yet, especially since the show had nine scripts with over 800 pages, and almost two years of production time.

It was only a month into the production of the fourth season when the coronavirus outbreak first hit the US in March 2020, causing a halt in movie and film productions around the country. The third season premiered in July 2019.

The sci-fi thriller series is set to end on season five.

Set in the ’80s, Stranger Things follows the secrets, alternate worlds, and supernatural forces that lurk in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton, among others. – Rappler.com