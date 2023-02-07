Rappler Talk Entertainment: Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador of ‘Darna’

We chat with the stars behind Darna and Valentina on the end of their series

MANILA, Philippines – When you say “Filipino superhero,” one woman immediately comes to mind: Darna. There is a lot of pressure, then, for actors who play Darna, and her arch-nemesis Valentina, to really deliver for the fans.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Rappler entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon chats with the latest stars to take on Darna and Valentina – Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador, whose ABS-CBN show, Mars Ravelo’s Darna, is on its last few episodes.

