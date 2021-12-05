‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 features 1st straight male contestant

Hold on to your weaves, ladies, because the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race will feature its very first heterosexual male contestant!
According to a video released on Drag Race’s official YouTube channel, the 14th season of the widely celebrated drag queen reality competition will premiere on VH1 on January 7, and among the queens vying for the $100,000 grand prize is Maddy Morphosis – a straight male camp performer from Fayetteville, Arkansas.
This will be the first time someone who does not identify as LGBTQ+ will compete. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK included the franchise’s first cisgender woman, Victoria Scone, though she identified as lesbian.
Aside from Maddy Morphosis, the other queens in the running this season are:
- Alyssa Hunter from Puerto Rico, a seasoned pageant queen
- Angeria Paris VanMicheals, a sassy Southern belle from Atlanta
- Bosco, a Seattle queen with a knack for prosthetic makeup
- Daya Betty, who, yes, is diabetic and speaks up about it
- Deja Skye, a California girl with great lip-synch skills
- Jasmine Kennedie, a dancer from New York City
- Jorgeous, a Latina who started doing drag at just 16 years old
- June Jambalaya, a Los Angeles queen who knows how to cut a rug
- Kerri Colby, a trans woman from Los Angeles who is a member of “the legendary House of Colby”
- Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, also a trans woman from LA, who loves food-based designs
- Lady Camden, a British ballet dancer based in Sacramento
- Orion Story, a Michigan native – another first on Drag Race – with “smoldering Lana Del Rey energy”
- Willow Pill, who is the drag sister of Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly
– Rappler.com