House Speaker Romualdez falls short of majority’s trust — survey | The wRap

A Pulse Asia survey on the performance and trustworthiness of the Philippines’ highest-ranking officials shows House Speaker Martin Romualdez falling short of the majority at 40%, although it is two percentage-points higher compared to September.

Makati City excludes 10 Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBO) barangays from its 2024 national tax allocation. This means Taguig City will ‘assume full responsibility for the benefits and welfare of over 300,000 residents now under its jurisdiction.’

Tons of tamban or juvenile sardines beach the shorelines of Barangay Tinoto in Maasim town of Sarangani province on the first Sunday of the new year. Residents of Tinoto and guests of the beach resort scoop up tons of sardines using bare hands and pails on Sunday, January 7.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines faces a handful of issues, including being responsible for an island-wide blackout and scrutiny over its Chinese owners and profits.

Justin de Dios of P-pop powerhouse SB19 makes his acting debut in the ABS-CBN series Senior High. Justin’s participation in the series was revealed on Friday, January 5, in the show’s teaser for the Monday, January 8 episode.

Social media users slam Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy for his opening monologue and subsequent jokes as host of the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

The Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee announces the festival's theatrical run is extended to January 14 due to public clamor from Filipino moviegoers.