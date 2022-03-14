Meet the ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ season 10 teen housemates

Which housemate are you rooting for?

MANILA, Philippines – Following the end of its adult edition, Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity season 10 is now starting with its teen edition.

On Sunday, March 13, PBB welcomed its 11 teen housemates with a surprise twist. Unlike its previous celebrity and adult editions, the teen edition started in an undisclosed mountain location instead of the famous PBB house.

Dubbing it as a “big summer adventure” episode, host Bianca Gonzalez revealed that the teen housemates will be divided into two camps as they perform several challenges in the coming days. Only those who will win the challenges will get the chance to enter the PBB house.

The teen housemates for this season are as follows:

Ashton Salvador, “Shy Dreamboy ng Quezon City”

Ang unang official teen housemate ni Kuya! Say hi sa ating Shy Dreamboy ng Quezon City, Ashton Salvador! https://t.co/pspmNGngeW pic.twitter.com/CdskCEc9cH — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 7, 2022

Kai Espenido, “Brave Island Girl ng Siargao”

Ang 2nd official teen housemate ni Kuya! Chin up, you got this Brave Island Girl ng Siargao, Kai Espenido! https://t.co/XEUuslPfrG pic.twitter.com/z0a4AwpyZu — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 7, 2022

Maxine Trinidad, “Sassy Sports Gal ng Davao”

Ang 3rd Official Teen Housemate ni Kuya! Ang Sassy Sports Gal ng Davao, Maxine Trinidad! https://t.co/PO76fxXlcy pic.twitter.com/2LRe0O8Xeg — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 7, 2022

Gabb Skribikin, “Idol Ate ng Pasig”

Mga Kapamilya, ang 4th Official Teen Housemate ni Big Brother! Ang Idol Ate ng Pasig, Gab Skribikin! #PBBKumuTeens https://t.co/649m2MoMk0 pic.twitter.com/MAP7euJGxq — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 8, 2022

Dustine Mayores, “Bida Pamilya Boy ng Marikina”

Let’s welcome our 5th Official Teen Housemate ni Kuya! Ang Bida Pamilya Boy ng Marikina, Dustine Mayores! #PBBKumuTeens https://t.co/dHG8AeJJxX pic.twitter.com/dJYdVBVcQy — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 8, 2022

Don Hilario, “Lola’s Boy Galing ng Laguna”

Mga Kapamilya, ang 6th Official Teen Housemate ni Big Brother! Ang Lola’s Boy Galing ng Laguna, Don Hilario! #PBBKumuTeens https://t.co/jMfclzLauF pic.twitter.com/lfWZj4bMq1 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 9, 2022

Rob Blackburn, “Traveling Wonder Lad ng Laguna”

Let’s welcome our 7th Official Teen Housemate ni Kuya! Ang Traveling Wonder Lad ng Laguna, Rob Blackburn! #PBBKumuTeens https://t.co/xQpEKa3tKI pic.twitter.com/VOPTCA1Gry — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 9, 2022

Luke Alford, “Breadwinner Bunso ng Batangas”

Mga Kapamilya, ang 8th Official Teen Housemate ni Big Brother! Ang Breadwinner Bunso ng Batangas, Luke Alford! #PBBKumuTeens https://t.co/pvS8TmFOZx pic.twitter.com/M2HNGvyomt — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 10, 2022

Tiff Ronato, “Brainy Big Sister ng Samar”

Let’s welcome our 9th Official Teen Housemate! Ang Brainy Big Sister ng Samar, Tiff Ronato! #PBBKumuTeens https://t.co/PG27jazN6V pic.twitter.com/hLSVhI5F26 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 10, 2022

Stef Draper, “Darling Defender ng Parañaque”

Let’s welcome our 10th Official Teen Housemate! Ang Darling Defender ng Parañaque, Stef Draper! #PBBKumuTeens https://t.co/8Qw41kuV32 pic.twitter.com/oLjpYHoCwY — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 11, 2022

Eslam El, “Masipagwapong Anak ng Makati”

Mga Kapamilya, ang 11th Official Teen Housemate ni Big Brother! Ang Masipagwapong Anak ng Makati, Eslam El Gohari! #PBBKumuTeens https://t.co/bapS6CtlGj pic.twitter.com/kyYPo2Nihi — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 11, 2022

The teen edition will end after the top two housemates are chosen. In the celebrity edition, the winners were Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion, while it was Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane who won the adult edition.

The current season is the 16th edition of the show. Pinoy Big Brother first premiered on ABS-CBN in 2005, following the format of the international Big Brother franchise. – Rappler.com