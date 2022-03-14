Meet the ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ season 10 teen housemates

MANILA, Philippines – Following the end of its adult edition, Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity season 10 is now starting with its teen edition.
On Sunday, March 13, PBB welcomed its 11 teen housemates with a surprise twist. Unlike its previous celebrity and adult editions, the teen edition started in an undisclosed mountain location instead of the famous PBB house.
Dubbing it as a “big summer adventure” episode, host Bianca Gonzalez revealed that the teen housemates will be divided into two camps as they perform several challenges in the coming days. Only those who will win the challenges will get the chance to enter the PBB house.
The teen housemates for this season are as follows:
Ashton Salvador, “Shy Dreamboy ng Quezon City”
Kai Espenido, “Brave Island Girl ng Siargao”
Maxine Trinidad, “Sassy Sports Gal ng Davao”
Gabb Skribikin, “Idol Ate ng Pasig”
Dustine Mayores, “Bida Pamilya Boy ng Marikina”
Don Hilario, “Lola’s Boy Galing ng Laguna”
Rob Blackburn, “Traveling Wonder Lad ng Laguna”
Luke Alford, “Breadwinner Bunso ng Batangas”
Tiff Ronato, “Brainy Big Sister ng Samar”
Stef Draper, “Darling Defender ng Parañaque”
Eslam El, “Masipagwapong Anak ng Makati”
The teen edition will end after the top two housemates are chosen. In the celebrity edition, the winners were Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion, while it was Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane who won the adult edition.
The current season is the 16th edition of the show. Pinoy Big Brother first premiered on ABS-CBN in 2005, following the format of the international Big Brother franchise. – Rappler.com