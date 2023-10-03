WATCH: Netflix drops official trailer for anime series ‘PLUTO’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming anime series PLUTO on Tuesday, October 3.

PLUTO takes place in a world where humans and robots coexist. It follows Europol robot detective Gesicht as he attempts to get the facts behind the shocking murder of Montblanc, a beloved Swiss robot that served in the 39th Asian War.

When Gesicht finds that there were no human traces at the scene of the crime, he instead uncovers a hateful and evil force behind the deadly events that have been happening under his watch.

The trailer also briefly walks viewers through the destruction that has been caused by the perpetrator.

“Whether it be a robot or a human, there is a devil inside them,” Gesicht says in the trailer.

The eight-episode anime series is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, October 26. It was produced by Genco, while Studio M2 took the lead for animation production. Yugo Kanno, who is known for his work in the anime manga-series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, also joined the two production companies as PLUTO’s music composer.

Netflix has been teasing PLUTO’s release since the beginning of the year. In February, the streaming platform posted a four-minute-long sneak peek of the anime series, which features clips of Gesicht in action.

The official teaser was also released in July. It gives viewers a look into the mysterious murders of both robots and humans around the world.

PLUTO was adapted from the manga series of the same name written by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki. Also illustrated by Urasawa, the eight-volume manga was first published in 2003 and ran its last one in 2009.

The anime series will be based on Osamu Tezuka’s manga-anime series Astro Boy’s story called The Biggest Robot on Earth – where Sultan Chochi Chochi Ababa the Third builds a robot named Pluto to fight seven other robots. – Rappler.com