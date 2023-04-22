H.E.R joins Broadway producing team of ‘Here Lies Love’

H.E.R. The award-winning artist produces her first Broadway musical with 'Here Lies Love.'

MANILA, Philippines – H.E.R has joined the producing team of Here Lies Love, a musical about the life of Imelda Marcos which is set to premiere on Broadway in June.

The Fil-Am artist, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, said that it will be her first time to produce a Broadway musical, and she is “beyond excited.”

H.E.R is an award-winning R&B artist who has been performing since she was a kid. Her recognitions include an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2021, and several Grammy Awards.

“Filipinos are a global people. We come in all colors and build bridges across cultures,” she said.

Broadway star Lea Salonga, who is part of the musical’s cast and producing team, welcomed H.E.R to their team. “I am a huge fan of her genre-defying and multifaceted artistry, and it’s empowering to welcome another Filipino artist to our ranks,” she said.

“Together, we are throwing the biggest party Broadway has ever seen – and everyone is invited,” Lea added.

Here Lies Love was written by singer-songwriter David Byrne and DJ and producer Fatboy Slim. It started out as a concept album in 2010, and was adapted into a musical in 2013, premiering off-Broadway in New York City.

The musical follows the rise and fall of now-presidential mother Imelda Marcos, and follows the dictatorship of her husband Ferdinand E. Marcos in the 1960s and 1970s, all the way to their family’s exile following the People Power Revolution.

The musical stars Arielle Jacobs as Imelda, Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos, and Conrad Ricamora as opposition leader Ninoy Aquino. Lea will be performing in a five-week guest run as Aurora Aquino, Ninoy’s mother.

While Here Lies Love is celebrated for bringing Filipino representation to Broadway, some people question the musical’s romanticization of the violent Marcos regime, especially with the dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos currently sitting as president of the Philippines.

Here Lies Love begins performances on June 17, at the Broadway Theater in New York City. The musical’s official opening night will be held on July 20. Tickets are available on the Here Lies Love website. – Rappler.com