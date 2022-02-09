‘Good job Ate Z!’: Zia Dantes gets COVID-19 vaccine

JABBED. Zia Dantes gets the COVID-19 vaccine with her dad Dingdong.

The six-year-old is among the kids who have gotten jabbed as the government expands their vaccination program to children 5 to 11 years old

MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes’ daughter Zia was among the kids who got their COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, February 9, as the government rolled out its vaccination program to kids aged 5 to 11.

In a February 9 Facebook post, Marian shared a photo of Dingdong holding six-year-old Zia, who had a band-aid on her arm.

“Ate Zia received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Good job Ate Z!” Marian wrote in the caption.

At almost three years old, Marian and Dingdong’s son Sixto is still too young to receive the vaccine.

The government began vaccinating children for COVID-19 on Monday, February 7. They are administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently the only shot that has received emergency use approval for the 5 to 11 age group. – Rappler.com