Quiboloy YouTube channel terminated | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

YouTube takes down a YouTube channel associated with Apollo Quiboloy, the wanted founder of church Kingdom of Jesus Christ and media network SMNI.

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto says actress-turned-politician Aiko Melendez and other councilors did not violate any rules when they filmed a TikTok video dancing inside the session hall.

Even as outrage against flight cancellations and overbooking grow, regulators tell the Senate airlines can overbook as many passengers as they need per flight.

The Philippines launches its vaccination program for COVID-19 bivalent boosters which offer protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

A Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in the North Atlantic in the search for a tourist submarine.. that vanished on a trip to the wreck of the Titanic.

Agencies of South Korean actor Park Seo-joon and singer-YouTuber xooos address their artists’ relationship rumors. Korean media outlets report that according to industry insiders, the two were dating after meeting through mutual close friends.

Taylor Swift announces additional stops for her Eras Tour, but the Philippines is not included – and Filipino Swifties are not feeling all too well. On Wednesday, June 21, Taylor releases the international stops and dates for the Asia, Europe, and Australia leg of her The Eras Tour. — Rappler.com