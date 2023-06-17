The Green Report: Finding love in the great outdoors

In this episode, we invite a couple to share how the outdoors helped them find their way into each other

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to fall in love with someone who enjoys Type 2 fun outdoors?

For Johnny and Ara Trasadas, this episode’s guests, the mountains became their gateway to finding love, forever, and environmental advocacy.

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler’s YouTube channel on Saturday, June 17, at 5 pm.

Listen to The Green Report on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. – Rappler.com