The Green Report: The stories of Northern Samar fishers

In this episode, Rappler multimedia reporters Iya Gozum and Michelle Abad talk about the woes and needs of sardine fishers in Northern Samar

MANILA, Philippines – Fisherfolk remain among the poorest sectors in the country. On top of their daily struggles, they have to contend with overfishing, illegal practices, and competition with big fishers.

Last October 2023, Rappler visited fishing towns in Northern Samar and learned more about sardine fishers’ livelihood, their stories, and hopes.

In this The Green Report episode, Rappler multimedia reporters Iya Gozum and Michelle Abad discuss their series of reports that put a spotlight on small fishers’ woes and the support they need.

