Areté artistic director Ricardo Abad dies

Dr. Ricardo G. Abad Ph.D. is remembered fondly by the Ateneo de Manila community as a 'brilliant teacher, director, actor, and friend'

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo de Manila University professor and Areté artistic director Dr. Ricardo G. Abad Ph.D. has died, the university’s cultural hub confirmed “with heavy hearts” on Wednesday, December 27. He was 77.

Dr. Abad – also affectionately called “Sir Ricky” – was known as the spirit behind Areté’s development as a “cultural institution,” ever since its launch in 2019. He was at the helm of many artistic programs and presentations, conceptualizing, staging, and directing shows such as the Noel Concert series, and 2Bayani The Musical, among others.

The “brilliant teacher, director, actor, and friend” was also a Professor Emeritus of Ateneo de Manila University, and had contributed to the growth of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and the Department of Fine Arts, as well as the theater community.

Areté said that further details will be released, but for now, prayers are requested for his family and loved ones.

Areté’s name translates to “excellence” and “virtue” in Greek, aimed to build and promote a “new wave” of artistic culture through ingenious creations and programs that fuse art, science, culture, and technology. – Rappler.com