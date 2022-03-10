Artist Kidlat de Guia, son of Kidlat Tahimik, dies

Kidlat de Guia is best known for his art photography

MANILA, Philippines – Visual artist and photographer Kidlat de Guia, son of National Artist Kidlat Tahimik and cultural activist Katrin de Guia, died on Wednesday, March 9, his brother Kawayan de Guia confirmed in a Facebook post.

He was with his family in Spain, wrapping up his father’s exhibit at the Palacio De Cristal.

“To you, my brother, our brother, our friend, our partner in crime, the playful eye, the comfort zone, the bearer of good and bad news, you, my friend, you! The back bone. My love, our love, love,” Kawayan wrote.

De Guia was best known for his art photography, taking meditative images during his travels and manipulating them further into intriguing pieces. He was also a cinematographer and editor.

