Just kidding? Takoyaki shop draws flak for April Fools’ tattoo prank gone wrong

Taragis owner Carl Quion has apologized to his critics and explained that he had no intention of hurting other people

MANILA, Philippines – Not all jokes are funny.

As different brands joined in on the April Fools’ Day fun with mock social media posts, netizens slammed a food chain after it refused to take responsibility for a prank post gone wrong.

A takoyaki restaurant called Taragis said in a now-deleted Facebook post on Monday, April 1, that they would be giving P100,000 to the first person who had their shop’s logo tattooed on their forehead.

The words “April Fool’s” was written at the bottom of the photo used for the social media post. The phrase cannot be seen properly unless the user clicks on the photo itself.

Unfortunately, a social media user identified as Ramil Albano had taken the post seriously and shared a photo of his new forehead tattoo.

In another deleted post, Taragis said that they were “not accountable for the events that occurred,” and urged readers to remember “how important reading comprehension is.”

Carl Quion, Taragis’ owner, has since talked to Albano and given him the reward, as seen in a video posted on Tuesday, April 2. He also offered to shoulder the cost of the tattoo removal.

“Hindi natin alam na may mga taong gagawin ang lahat para sa pera, kaya iwasan nating gumawa ng mga bagay na makakaapekto sa kabuhayan nila,” Quion said.

(We don’t know how far people will go just for money, so let’s avoid doing things that could affect their livelihoods.)

Albano shared in the video that he had taken on the challenge so that he could have extra money for his children’s needs, especially for his youngest son who has Down syndrome.

After Taragis earlier denied responsibility for the incident, several brands from all over the country offered to give Albano cash rewards, hoping that these would help him and his family.

Bad joke

Netizens said that Taragis’ prank went a little too far, since many Filipinos may not be familiar with the concept of April Fools’ Day.

Hindi lahat ng followers nila ay alam ang April Fools day. At educated enough to read it with comprehension. Pag Pera ang pinag uusapan Lalo sa Pinas may kakagat talaga nyan. They should be accountable with their stupid post. Kainis! — 🇵🇭GraceBeau🇨🇦 (@gracebeau2003) April 1, 2024

naiinis ak s mga taong pinagtatawanan ung nagpatattoo ng taragis logo like can u not see it was an act of desperation na tattoo lang may 100k ka na of course if ure rly in need of money ud consider it 😅😅 april fools isnt a holiday that every1 knows especially in the philippines — george 𐙚 (@yamebees) April 2, 2024

Man got his forehead tattooed bc of your post & yet you claim that YOU ARE NOT ACCOUNTABLE? 'di lahat alam ang "April fool's" na yan & April 1 is literally a normal day sa calendar ng Philippine Law?? 🤡



So yes, Taragis Ta-Q-Yaki, YOU should be held accountable 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fddaA8d8aU — ☆ (@oliviarieg0) April 1, 2024

The Philippines doesn't have an April Fool's culture, or else a long history of it. Lalo na sa mga hindi naman masyadong babad sa diskurso ng globalisasyon, malay ba nila? Mabuting tandaang hindi pantay-pantay ang pagintindi natin sa mundo. https://t.co/0pPyZvq2GU — bernice and the horrors! 🇵🇸 (@bernicillin) April 2, 2024

Others also pointed out that some people, especially those like Albano who need financial assistance, could be tempted to take the restaurant’s “offer” amid the rising cost of living in the country.

The Philippines’ inflation rate rose to 3.4% in February, following an increase in food prices and utility costs during the month.

A reminder not to pull pranks on the working class. Hindi lahat makakakuha ng “jokes” nyo na yan. The least taragis should do is shoulder the laser removal of that ugly ass logo and give him his 100k https://t.co/iSWxc2yHa5 — kaye 🍑 (@soleiisierra) April 2, 2024

pranking the non privelaged masses like that, then painting them dumb and not taking accountability for it. taragis (whoever the fck they are) has a special place in hell. i hope someone files a case against them. https://t.co/XeC9g116WQ — nicole | PJO stan acc era (@nicoleterego) April 2, 2024

Some individuals also said that Taragis’ responses to the issue were in bad taste, saying that they portrayed Albano as “dumb” for falling for an April Fools’ prank when he was only looking for ways to make ends meet.

I'll be completely honest. I didn't like how they painted him as dumb for falling for an april fools prank. Like everyone else in this world, he's just trying his best, and probably saw this as a big opportunity. Call me a party pooper, but it's so irresponsible for Taragis- https://t.co/p05RQjpxTa — Sheila Mae Bacayo (@sheisheishei31) April 2, 2024

Apaka out of touch na sisihin pa yung hindi nagbasa si kuya. May krisis naman kasi talaga comprehension dito sa pinas imbes na tulungan kahit papano kahit hindi 100k nagmock pa ang mga tao https://t.co/bPrBGxfFBR — ac⁷ (@lovelee_chan) April 2, 2024

exactly. tangina niyong mga walang puso sa taong nagbabakasakali lang. https://t.co/Lyr8BPvo2y — yoshii (@xx_yoshii) April 2, 2024

Should they be held accountable for their joke? Bernice Piñol-Rodriguez, a lawyer on TikTok, said that under the rules of the Department of Trade and Industry, Taragis should compensate Albano “for causing injury to another person and false advertising.”

She said that they could also be held liable under Article 21 of the Civil Code, which states that “any person who wilfully causes loss or injury to another in a manner that is contrary to morals, good customs, or public policy shall compensate the latter for the damage.”

In the April 2 video, Quion has apologized to his critics and explained that he had no intention of hurting other people.

“Sa mga nagkaroon ng negatibong pananaw sa naging April Fools’ post namin, humihingi ako ng tawad. Sana magsilbing aral ito sa ating lahat, lalo na sa mga kapwa influencers ko o brand na nasa internet, na maging responsable tayo sa lahat ng inuupload natin,” he said.

(For those who disliked our April Fools’ post, I’m sorry. Let this be a lesson to all of us, especially to my fellow influencers and online brands, to be responsible for everything we upload.)

What do you think of this issue? – with reports from Isabella Baldado/Rappler.com

