Gabii sa Kabilin 2024 raises awareness on Bisaya culture, heritage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cutural dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Gabii sa Kabilin 2024 at Plaza Sugbo in Cebu City.

Started in 2007 by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation and now on its 17th year, Gabii sa Kabilin continues to bring pride and a sense of belonging among Cebuanos

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Music, the rhythmic sound of horse hooves on the streets, as well as laughter, conversations, and spoken word poetry filled the air as people celebrated Gabii sa Kabilin (Night of Heritage) 2024 in Cebu City on Friday, May 10.

Thousands of attendees gather in front of the Kabilin Center and Casa Gorordo Museum to participate in various activities. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

“Here in Cebu, Gabii sa Kabilin, the first and only event of its kind in the country, was created to help foster appreciation for Cebuano’s Culture and Heritage. For one night, from dusk until midnight, museums and heritage sites come together to offer special tours and performances,” said Amaya Cristina Aboitiz-Fansler, president and CEO of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI).

“Most importantly, the event also brings people from different walks of life together to enjoy the spaces of our city and celebrate the ties that bind us to each other,” she added.

Cultural dancers perform in front of the Yap-San Diego Ancestral House, recognized as one of the oldest houses in the Philippines and believed to be the first-ever Chinese house constructed outside of China.

This year’s theme, “Beloved Bisaya,” commemorates Father Francisco Ignacio Alcina’s 350th death anniversary, honoring his contributions to Visayan history. Alcina, a Jesuit missionary, historian, and ethnographer of 17th-century Visayas, is celebrated for his profound insights into Bisaya heritage.

The loud beats of the kagul, a traditional Philippine bamboo slit drum played by officials and dignitaries, marked the official start of the annual festivities. This took place in front of the historic Magellan’s Cross Pavilion at Plaza Sugbo on Friday.

Following the opening ceremony, thousands of participants and visitors from across the country began their journey. Some rode tartanillas or horse-drawn carriages, while others embarked on walking tours around the city’s heritage sites and museums.

Tartanillas or horse-drawn carriages transport attendees to various museums and heritage sites around Cebu City. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Trisha Baterna, a student from the University of San Carlos in Mindanao, noted the event’s importance for Bisaya students.

“Our education mostly focuses on Tagalog-based stuff, so we don’t learn much about Visayan culture. Events like Gabii sa Kabilin help us reconnect with our roots,” Baterna said.

“Having a museum visit like this leaves me less ignorant of our history and culture because our education is usually more focused on American, more Western compared to local. I think going to museums like this helps me reconnect with my culture and makes me feel more immersed in our social, political realities here,” she added.

Gracel Jane Banico, a student from the University of Cebu, highlighted the value of firsthand experiences when dealing with history.

“In museums, you see real artifacts, unlike online, where you’re not sure what’s true or not. So visiting museums is important for understanding our history,” Banico said.

Visitors explore “Saulog: An Exhibit of Faith, Art, and Fashion” by Steve De Leon at the Kabilin Center.

The event features 22 museums and heritage sites across Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Talisay City, offering a glimpse into Bisaya heritage. Tartanilla rides, cultural performances, exhibits, food stalls, games, and kids’ art activities addd to the festive atmosphere.e

The participating museums and sites are the following:

Cebu City

Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu

Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino Museum

BPI Museum

Casa Gorordo Museum

Cebu City Museum

Cebu Normal University

Palm Grass The Cebu Heritage Hotel

Fo Guang Shan Chu Un Temple

Fort San Pedro

Museo Parian sa Sugbo – 1730 Jesuit House

National Museum of The Philippines – Cebu

St. Theresa’s College – Sr. Ma. Delia Coronel Folklife Museum

Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum

The Kabilin Center

University of San Carlos Museum

University of San Jose – Recoletos

University of Southern Philippines Foundation- Jose Rizal Museum

University of The Philippines – Cebu

Mandaue City

Mandaue City Presidencia

Talisay City

Museo de Talisay

The Heritage of Faith Museum

Lapu-Lapu City

Liberty Shrine

Started in 2007 by RAFI and now on its 17th year, Gabii sa Kabilin continues to bring pride and a sense of belonging among Cebuanos, establishing itself as a well-loved tradition for many. – Rappler.com