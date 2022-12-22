IN PHOTOS: The lights are back on at the 2022 UP Lantern Parade

We're so glad this holiday tradition is back!

MANILA, Philippines – With the easing of pandemic restrictions, the annual Lantern Parade at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City returned after two years, wowing students, alumni, and visitors on Wednesday, December 21.

As was typical with previous years’ parades, many floats bore progressive messaging on current events. The university’s colleges presented one float each.

Here are some snapshots from the event:

Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Cash prizes were also handed out to the lanterns deemed best by a panel of judges. The winners were:

UP academic units

1st place: College of Arts and Letters

2nd place: College of Science

3rd place: College of Social Work and Community Development

Honorable Mention: Asian Center

Most Sustainable Award: College of Law

College of Fine Arts

1st: Sierra Madre

2nd: Political Circus

3rd: Sarimanok

Honorable Mention: Bayanihan

