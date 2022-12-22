IN PHOTOS: The lights are back on at the 2022 UP Lantern Parade

MANILA, Philippines – With the easing of pandemic restrictions, the annual Lantern Parade at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City returned after two years, wowing students, alumni, and visitors on Wednesday, December 21.
As was typical with previous years’ parades, many floats bore progressive messaging on current events. The university’s colleges presented one float each.
Here are some snapshots from the event:
Cash prizes were also handed out to the lanterns deemed best by a panel of judges. The winners were:
UP academic units
- 1st place: College of Arts and Letters
- 2nd place: College of Science
- 3rd place: College of Social Work and Community Development
- Honorable Mention: Asian Center
- Most Sustainable Award: College of Law
College of Fine Arts
- 1st: Sierra Madre
- 2nd: Political Circus
- 3rd: Sarimanok
- Honorable Mention: Bayanihan
– Rappler.com
