Blast from the 90s past! Things to do at Makati’s Millennium Market on October 28 to 29

Hey 90s babies, come in your best Y2K fit and enjoy a 90s hits dance challenge, retro game night, and more!

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready to rewind the clock and turn back in time, 90s babies? Feed into your childhood “NOWstalgia” at this year’s Millennium Market, Makati Street Meet’s latest fair organized by Make it Makati, Estates on Fleek, and Ayala Land!

The 90s-centric event is happening this Saturday to Sunday, October 28 to 29, from 10 am to 10 pm at Paseo de Roxas along Ayala Triangle Gardens, Ayala Avenue, Makati City. Guests can expect both retro food and fun from a variety of stalls exclusive to attendees.

Those looking for a cardio workout to the best 90s hits can join the Dance Thru Competition and get the chance to win P15,000 for the best groovy moves. Casual dance enthusiasts will also be able to dance the night away and get exclusive freebies and prizes from sponsors and partners like Philips, Ubisoft, The Lobby, and GG Truck.

Don’t forget to dress to impress! Visitors can strut their vintage stuff at the 90s Flashback Fashion Contest for the chance to win a free three-days-two-nights stay for two to four people in Hatch, Sicogon Island, Iloilo. For those looking for 90s-inspired fits, the Vintage Retail section will also be available to complete your ultimate retro wardrobe.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, Retro Game Night allows guests to get competitive with classic arcade games like Tekken and Street Fighter. For foodies looking to fill their bellies, Mercato Centrale is back with Tastemakers, serving up a wide variety of snacks and drinks throughout the day.

Entrance for the event starts at P50. For more information, you can check out Make It Makati’s Instagram. – Rappler.com