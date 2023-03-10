Food trip! Mercato Centrale heads to Makati for weekend food festival

FOOD FAIR. Mercato Centrale is heading to Makati City on March 11-12.

The first #MakatiStreetMeet is happening on March 11 to 12 along Paseo De Roxas Street

MANILA, Philippines – Bonifacio Global City’s (BGC) famous weekend night market is making a comeback! Mercato Centrale is heading to Makati City every payday weekend starting this Saturday, March 11 to Sunday, March 12 for its latest edition – #MakatiStreetMeet with Tastemakers.

The weekend food festival will be happening along the closed-off Paseo De Roxas Street at Ayala Triangle Gardens from 4 pm to midnight. Admission is free.

Mercato Centrale’s Makati Street Meet will be featuring a new and unique lineup of local food merchants in collaboration with Tastemakers and a few of the country’s best chefs, such as Sarsa’s Chef JP Anglo, Cibo’s Chef Margarita, Erwan Heussaff, Cafe Fleur and Sawsaw’s Chef Sau, Gallery by Chele’s Chef Chele, and Chef Robby Goco.

Here are the other food items and vendors guests can expect: Crave it!, Mang Cesars Angus Belly, Booya Bagels, Luna’s Corner, Moloko Cookies, Destileria Limtuaco & Co, Inc., Deli by Chele, WKND Coffee, Wadough’s, Muy Mexicantina, Karabella, and more!

The next leg will be happening on April 15-16.

Mercato Centrale currently has night market schedules in Glorietta 4, MAAX Park Mall of Asia, Robinsons Townville, Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons Cybergate, and Venice Piazza.

In August 2021, the weekend food destination opened its first physical cloud kitchen called Mercato United Kitchen in Ayala Circuit Mall, Makati City. They launched their first online delivery portal in June 2020 due to the pandemic.

Mercato Centrale’s Midnight Mercato food fair was first launched in 2011 at the BGC Tent, featuring several local start-ups and food businesses in one bustling location. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com