Screen to stage! ‘OST Symphony: K-Drama in Concert’ tunes up for June

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Feel the kilig all over again! The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will perform songs from your favorite K-dramas on stage on June 29.

MANILA, Philippines – Stay with me, K-Drama fans! Free up the last weekend of June, because The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra is performing at the OST Symphony: K-Drama in Concert on June 29 at the Metropolitan Theater, Manila.

OST SYMPHONY POSTER. Korean Cultural Center (KCC) Philippines

In collaboration with the National Commission for Culture and Arts, Cultural Center of the Philippines, and Metropolitan Museum of Manila, the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) put together a night of live sound and soul to celebrate the platinum year of the Philippines and Korea’s diplomatic relations.

There will be two shows at 4 pm and 7 pm. The event is free and open to the general public with no age restrictions.

Conducted by Maestro Herminigildo Ranera, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing iconic soundtracks from famous K-dramas that Filipinos grew up loving. According to the photos in the poster, guests can expect orchestral sounds from Goblin (2016), My Love from Another Star (2013), The World of the Married (2020), and Moonlight Drawn by Clouds (2016).

The two-part orchestra will also feature the Filipino adaptation of Descendants of the Sun, starring Dingdong Dantes and Jennylyn Mercado.

For reservations, visit https://ticketmelon.com/kccph/ostsymphony. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern.