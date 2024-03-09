LOOK: 5 bars that liven up Pampanga’s night scene

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
ANGELES CITY, Philippines – The Pampanga night scene has evolved beyond beer joints, red lights, and dark bars.
The hunt for something new in the local nightlife has given way to bespoke bars that offer craft cocktail specialities as well as themed nightclubs and a safe space for queer events.
Here are five bars in Pampanga that liven up the local night scene.
Blackfish
Blackfish was established in 2018, arguably as the first craft cocktail bar in Angeles City.
Shuffle their deck of cards bearing their offerings, from avant-garde specialties to minimalist cocktails. Blackfish updates its cocktail selection with bar trends.
The bar is located at the ground floor of Taysan Building, along Fil-Am Friendship Highway, Angeles City. It is open daily from 5 pm to 1 am on weekdays, and closes later on weekends.
Blackfish welcomes private affairs, intimate celebrations, and mobile bar experience. Follow them on Instagram: @blackfish.ph
The Nakd Bar
Taking the cue from La Union’s The Ugly Bar is The Nakd Bar. The bar, which has a whimsical theme, has a T-table counter. It’s also known for offering classic cocktails with a twist.
The Naked Bar is still under bar and kitchen test runs. Uncover their well-crafted tipples every Friday to Sunday, 7 pm onwards. Look for the red door along Kampupot St., Barangay Anunas, Angeles City.
Follow them on Instagram: @thenakdbar
5 Ounce
For the young party people of Pampanga, 5 Ounce has become the venue for jam-packed parties even on regular weeknights.
Located at TL Plaza in Angeles City, the bar is open from Tuesday to Sunday, starting 6 pm.
Look for them on Instagram: @5iveounce
Losmo
Losmo says “every day’s a party” at the bar except on Mondays, when it’s not open. It occasionally offers themed events.
It’s open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 5 pm onwards at the Orchard Community Place, Barangay Telabastagan, City of San Fernando.
Look for them on Instagram: @losmo.ph
Vanta
Vanta opened its doors in 2022. It is a venue for emerging drag queens to express their craft.
Seeking to elevate the drag scene in Pampanga, Vanta also hopes to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
As drag performances continue to rise in the mainstream, Vanta hopes to reinforce its art in the local night scene through theatrical performances.
Located at the 3rd floor of Taysan Building along the Fil-Am Friendship Highway, Angeles City, Vanta is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 5 pm.
Look for them on Instagram: @vanta.ph – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.