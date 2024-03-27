LIST: Celebrate Easter with egg-citing treats, activities in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

An eggs-travaganza of festivities awaits you and your family this Easter Sunday!

MANILA, Philippines – The Easter bunny called – his special day is right around the corner!

As Easter Sunday nears, here are a few treats and festivities to ring in the celebration with. From chocolate eggs to fun-filled outdoor activities, these are perfect for the kids and kids at heart.

Auro Chocolate’s Balut Chocolate Eggs

Surprise! No, it’s not actual balut – what’s inside is even more egg-citing for chocoholics this Easter!

Auro Chocolate’s new Balut Chocolate Eggs (P450) are an ingenious treat, packaged adorably by fours. But it isn’t what you think it is! It’s a delicious milk chocolate egg that, when cracked open, reveals a sweet twist on the iconic Filipino street food – a white chocolate and milk chocolate baby duck inside!

Auro Chocolate has branches in Bonifacio Global City, SM Mall of Asia, Paseo de Magallanes, and Filinvest Technology Park. You can also order online.

Marks & Spencer Easter Treats collection

An eggs-travaganza of Easter treats is available at Marks & Spencer! The M&S Foodhall’s Easter collection features chocolate characters and luxury handcrafted eggs encased in keepsake tins.

For animal lovers, check out Coco the Kitten and Dougal the Puppy, their adorable hollow chocolate heroes. There are also classic chocolate eggs, such as the Caramel Crunch Egg and Chicky Choccy Egg.

You can spice up your egg hunts with M&S’ Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt Tin, which is already filled with individually wrapped chocolates. The Percy Pig Snuffle Hunt and the Colin the Caterpillar Wiggle Hunt can be used as your little ones’ handy bags (with snacks!) during Easter egg hunts.

Marks & Spencer Philippines’ Easter collection is available at Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5, Central Square, SM Mall of Asia, Alabang Town Center, Rockwell, Shangri-La Plaza, and SM Aura. You can also shop online.

Dreamplay’s Ultimate Easter Eggstravaganza

The inaugural DreamWorks-themed family entertainment center in Parañaque City hosts its annual Ultimate Easter Eggstravaganza on March 31, Easter Sunday, with registration starting at 10 am.

The Ultimate Easter Pass (P2,999) grants children unlimited access to DreamWorks animations, featuring all-day participation in 12 attractions and a lineup of egg-citing activities beginning at 1 pm, including an Easter Egg Hunt, followed by magic shows at 2 pm and 2:45 pm in the mezzanine area.

There will also be an Easter parade of beloved DreamWorks characters at The Shops at the Boulevard,a meet-and-greet session with Gingy at the DreamTales Library, and additional perks such as an Easter bag, Dragon’s special ice cream, and an Easter egg cookie decorating session with Gingy!

Araneta City’s Easter Kingdom

Ready for a royal adventure? Araneta City malls will turn into different kingdoms, all filled with Easter-themed, whimsical fanfare until Sunday.

The new Gateway Mall 2 and Ali Mall will have costume contests with prizes, a potion show, claw machine, face painting, crown coloring, a musical show, and egg hunting hour. Gateway Mall 1 and Farmers Plaza will have an inflatable playground, face painting, and crown coloring too.

Glorietta’s Olympic Village

In search of thrilling competitions, adorable play areas, and enough prizes to fill a basket (or two)?Glorietta’s Activity Center will house an Olympic Village filled with family-friendly games and activities from Saturday, March 30, to Wednesday, April 3.

The Olympic Village will showcase a variety of Easter-fied sports for all members of the family to enjoy, such as a Furry Football Kickoff Field, Eggtastic Javelin Throw event, Great Easter Jump, Bunny Bolt Relay, and more. Participants will also receive an Easter goodie bag and a customizable cap.

BGC’s Easter Jungle Adventure

Come in your best safari gear as Bonifacio Global City turns into an Easter Jungle Adventure on Sunday, from 3 to 6 pm at 5th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street.

The slew of activities will begin with an Easter egg hunt, where kids can put their searching skills to the test alongside an inflatable area for some active play.

Families and kids can join in on the rest of the program and the various shows lined up for the day – including jungle adventure games, a magician’s program, an animal ventriloquist show, and a meet and greet with lion and monkey mascots. By 6 pm, enjoy an all-trumpet musical play curated by BGC. – Patricia Bufi/Rappler.com

Patricia Bufi is a Rappler intern.