Yay! Arabica PH is back online – here are their future plans for expansion

The Japanese coffee chain, which will now be working with a new Philippine partner, also explains why they suddenly 'disappeared' online

MANILA, Philippines – Wipe those tears, Arabica fanatics – your favorite coffee shop is back online and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon!

On Sunday, January 30, Arabica PH customers were up in arms after three of Arabica PH’s branches suddenly closed with no warning. It was also a double whammy for fans wildly speculating about the future of Arabica PH, because even the brand’s Instagram page was suddenly no longer available.

A day later, the Japanese coffee chain put patrons’ fears to rest – it was announced that Arabica’s franchise period with their current Philippine partner had already ended, and that a new partner would be in the picture soon.

On Wednesday, February 2, Arabica PH was back online once again, with a new Instagram account to boot! In their first post, Arabica PH “sincerely apologized” to customers for not giving anyone prior warning about the sudden closures, which was met with “a great outpouring of sadness and questions.”

They reiterated that the contract for their Philippine team expired on Saturday, January 29. Prior to that date, the Arabica Headquarters had already been experiencing “communication issues” with their Philippine franchise partners, who closed “all three stores with no announcements.”

Arabica explained that they were hoping to provide updates through Instagram, but the previous arabica.ph Instagram account had been deactivated and the account was not passed on to the Arabica Headquarters.

“At the same time, our main HQ Instagram account, @arabica.journal, was hacked a few days ago,” they said. As of this writing, it is also back online. The new IG account for % Arabica PH (@arabica_ph) is where any news, future plans, updates, and announcements on their Philippine expansion will be posted.

“Again, we would like to offer our sincerest apologies for the sudden closure of our stores in the Philippines. But rest assured that % Arabica is committed to continuing business in the country,” they added.

Arabica PH said that expansion plans are currently being discussed with their new franchise partners – something they’re all very excited for, especially since the expansion is not limited to just Metro Manila. Arabica PH is planning to include other regions in the Philippines for their new stores.

“Thank you very much for your support over the years and for your patience. We will work hard on getting % Arabica Philippines to serve coffee once again before the year ends,” they said.

Arabica’s founder has plans to fly into the country to “hunt for locations,” as a testament to “[their] company’s dedication to having beautiful stores in countries all over the world.” Arabica asked customers: “Where do you think we should open this time?”

Arabica opened its first branch in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City in 2018, followed by a second BGC branch and another at The Podium in Mandaluyong City.

The independent coffee brand from Kyoto currently has 108 stores in 18 countries, and is all “about [their] simple love for coffee and design.” – Rappler.com