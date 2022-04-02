LOOK: Auro Chocolate opens first international café in Bahrain

Food
Steph Arnaldo
OPENING. Auro Chocolate Cafe opens its first branch in the Middle East in Bahrain.

Photo courtesy of Auro

The second Auro Chocolate Café opens its first location in the Middle East

MANILA, Philippines – Philippines’ Auro Chocolate has gone international!

The artisanal bean-to-bar chocolatier has opened its very first international Auro Chocolate Café in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Photo courtesy of Auro

Auro’s first dine-in location in the Middle East opened its doors to the public last March 31. The new branch boasts a tropical oasis theme, highlighting bamboo accents and local wicker accessories.

Photo courtesy of Auro
Photo courtesy of Auro

Customers can order from Auro’s signature drinks and pastries menu, which includes the Auro Spanish Latte, Auro Signature Coffee Blend, White Chocolate Orange Blossom Madeleines, Vegan Peanut Butter Bars, Pistachio and Cranberries Granola, Vegan Choco Peanut Bars, Spanish Latte, Fudge Brownies, and more.

SPANISH LATTE. Photo courtesy of Auro
HOT COCOA S’MORES. Photo courtesy of Auro

There are also a few Bahrain-exclusive items on the menu, like the Hot Cocoa S’mores, which is marshmallow fluff with melted chocolate ganache; and the Mont Blanc, with layers of roasted banana and vegan dulce de leche.

VEGAN FUDGE BROWNIES. Photo courtesy of Auro

Customers can also purchase Auro’s award-winning chocolate bars in-store for takeout.

Photo courtesy of Auro

Auro Chocolate Café partnered with Bahrain partners Ahmed Masood and Mariam Masood to “tailor the Auro Chocolate Cafe experience to suit the Middle Eastern market while maintaining the essence of the brand,” Auro said in a statement.

CHOCO PEANUT BAR. Photo courtesy of Auro

To maintain the quality of their single-origin chocolate treats, Auro’s Bahrain branch sustainably sources cacao beans directly from partner farmers.

LATTE. Photo courtesy of Auro

The Auro Chocolate Café is located at Amwej Cineplex, Amwej Islands. It is open daily from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm (BH time).

Auro Chocolate opened its first grab-and-go café at IKEA Philippines’ first branch in Pasay City last December. – Rappler.com

If she’s not writing about food, she’s probably thinking about it. From advertising copywriter to freelance feature writer, Steph Arnaldo finally turned her part-time passion into a full-time career. She’s written about food, lifestyle, and wellness for Rappler since 2018.
