Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2024: Superstar chefs, exotic dishes, all Cebuano

CEBU, Philippines – Culinary legends and dishes from all walks of Cebuano life swooned gourmets and dignitaries at the launch of the Cebu Food & Wine Festival 2024 at NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City on Saturday, June 1.
None other than the “Godfather of Philippine Cuisine,” Chef Sau del Rosario, was present during the event together with renowned Chef David Thien, known for his “innovative approach to French cuisine infused with Asian flavors,” and Chef Lisa Thien who once headed The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar in Singapore by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
The theme of the launch was “Taste Cebu” and the buzz was mainly on two dishes prepared by the Thiens who posted at opposite ends of the sprawling ballroom setup, divided into three tasting stations for epicureans to delight themselves in.
At David’s station was the Wave Tasting Zone where a bowl of Cold Angel Hair Pasta generously garnished with Japanese salmon caviar, Lato seaweed, and pickled radish in coconut vinegar was served. Here, guests traversed to experience the “freshness of coastal living.”
Lisa’s station was at the Warmth Tasting Zone, which celebrated “Cebu’s pulsating nightlife” with serving of an expertly-crafted Hamachi Salad, a nori-crusted hamachi in spiced soy-biasong dressing and cashew nuts.
In between was the Peak Tasting Zone, which offered “the comforting embrace of the mountains” via homey classics like tuslob buwa and chicken proven arancini.
Rosario brought in the pork lechon dolmads — roasted pork marinated in local green mangoes and wrapped in Kolis leaves.
Other exotic dishes that bannered the beauty of Cebuano cuisine included the Ngohiong samosa, the tuba-marinated saang sisig tacos, and the linarang-glazed fish, a dish of salmon with miso and elements of larang or the local fish stew.
The rosquillos, the famous biscuit of Liloan town in northern Cebu, also starred as the base of various desserts.
The Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2024 will take place all throughout the month of June and will involve 60 pocket events featuring 40 restaurants, 20 hotels, 27 national chefs, and 10 mixologists. – Rappler.com
