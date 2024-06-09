Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2024: Superstar chefs, exotic dishes, all Cebuano

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As the theme suggests, guests taste Cebu's delights in all its classical beauty

CEBU, Philippines – Culinary legends and dishes from all walks of Cebuano life swooned gourmets and dignitaries at the launch of the Cebu Food & Wine Festival 2024 at NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City on Saturday, June 1.

GRAND LAUNCH. The Cebu Food & Wine Festival 2024 opening at the NUSTAR Resort in Cebu City was truly a Grand Launch. Photo by Max Limpag/Rappler

None other than the “Godfather of Philippine Cuisine,” Chef Sau del Rosario, was present during the event together with renowned Chef David Thien, known for his “innovative approach to French cuisine infused with Asian flavors,” and Chef Lisa Thien who once headed The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar in Singapore by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

TASTE CEBU. Chef David Thien talks to Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco during the exclusive preview of Taste Cebu, the grand launch Cebu Food & Wine Festival 2024 at NUSTAR Resort. With Secretary Frasco are Kate Dychangco-Anzani and NUSTAR Resort and Casino Chief Operating Officer Alan Teo. Photo by Max Limpag/Rappler

The theme of the launch was “Taste Cebu” and the buzz was mainly on two dishes prepared by the Thiens who posted at opposite ends of the sprawling ballroom setup, divided into three tasting stations for epicureans to delight themselves in.

At David’s station was the Wave Tasting Zone where a bowl of Cold Angel Hair Pasta generously garnished with Japanese salmon caviar, Lato seaweed, and pickled radish in coconut vinegar was served. Here, guests traversed to experience the “freshness of coastal living.”

COLD ANGEL HAIR PASTA. Cold angel hair pasta with ikura, lato, pickled radish in coconut vinegar by Chef David Thien. Photo by Max Limpag/Rappler

Lisa’s station was at the Warmth Tasting Zone, which celebrated “Cebu’s pulsating nightlife” with serving of an expertly-crafted Hamachi Salad, a nori-crusted hamachi in spiced soy-biasong dressing and cashew nuts.

HAMACHI SALAD. The hamachi salad by Chef Lisa Revilla Thien. The dish is made of nori-crusted hamachi in spiced soy-biasong dressing and cashew nuts. Photo by Max Limpag/Rappler

In between was the Peak Tasting Zone, which offered “the comforting embrace of the mountains” via homey classics like tuslob buwa and chicken proven arancini.

Rosario brought in the pork lechon dolmads — roasted pork marinated in local green mangoes and wrapped in Kolis leaves.

PORK LECHON DOLMADS. Pork lechon dolmads, a dish of roasted pork marinated in local green mangoes and wrapped in kolis leaves. This is a creation by Chef Sau del Rosario, billed as the “Godfather of Philippine Cuisine.” Photo by Max Limpag/Rappler

Other exotic dishes that bannered the beauty of Cebuano cuisine included the Ngohiong samosa, the tuba-marinated saang sisig tacos, and the linarang-glazed fish, a dish of salmon with miso and elements of larang or the local fish stew.

BAKASI BONBONS. Bakasi or saltwater eel garnished with looked to be its bones. Photo by Max Limpag/Rappler

The rosquillos, the famous biscuit of Liloan town in northern Cebu, also starred as the base of various desserts.

The Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2024 will take place all throughout the month of June and will involve 60 pocket events featuring 40 restaurants, 20 hotels, 27 national chefs, and 10 mixologists. – Rappler.com