Fireside by Kettle’s BGC branch to close down

The American restaurant known for its Buttermilk Fried Chicken Fingers announces the date of its closure

MANILA, Philippines – Restaurant Fireside by Kettle announced that it is closing its sole and flagship branch in Central Square, Bonifacio Global City after six years on December 31, 2022.

In a Facebook post on Friday, November 25, Fireside said that were “no goodbyes, just see you all later.”

“Thank you for all the #FuntimesAtFireside we’ve shared with family, friends & colleagues over the years,” the resto added, telling customers to watch for Fireside’s “new location soon” and await closing promos and discounts in December.

Fireside also reminded its clientele to enjoy its signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Fingers until the American-themed restaurant’s last day.

Fireside by Kettle opened in 2016 at the ground floor of Central Square Mall, as a spin-off to the popular Kettle restaurant based in Shangri-La Plaza Mall in Mandaluyong City. With a different menu focusing on grilled meats and crispy chicken, Fireside still adopted the signature buttermilk fried chicken that Kettle and, eventually, Fireside, would be famously known for.

Fireside by Kettle and Kettle are part of the Meat Plus Group, which also manages Tender Bob’s. – Rappler.com