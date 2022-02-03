Jollibee opens first branch in West Malaysia

Filipinos in West Malaysia can finally get their hands on Jollibee's Chickenjoy, Spicy Chickenjoy, Yumburger, and Jolly Spaghetti!

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos and locals in West Malaysia, great news! Homegrown fast food chain Jollibee is expanding to your area for the first time, as it opens its first restaurant in West Malaysia on Tuesday, February 8.

Photo courtesy of Jollibee

Jollibee’s first West Malaysia branch is located at Sunway Pyramid, Klang Valley, West Malaysia. It will be serving favorite Jollibee classics on the menu, like Chickenjoy, Spicy Chickenjoy, Yumburger, and Jolly Spaghetti.

Photo courtesy of Jollibee

The new store features a refreshed, modern design, complete with bright, bold, and colorful wall murals that tell the story of Jollibee’s origin, history, food, and global reach. The restaurant has a 62-person seating capacity and physical distancing protocols.

Photo courtesy of Jollibee

This is Jollibee’s second store in Malaysia – the first is located in Sabah Centrepoint, Kota Kinabalu.

The fast food chain has over 5,800 stores in over 34 countries. – Rappler.com