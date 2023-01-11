Josephine Restaurant Tagaytay is closed for now

MANILA, Philippines – Tagaytay City’s iconic family dining spot Josephine Restaurant has shut its doors for now, with no date yet if and when it will be re-opening.

The decades-old Filipino restaurant closed down on January 1, 2023, which a quick Google search will confirm. Google says that the restaurant is “permanently closed,” while global travel website TripAdvisor says that it is “temporarily closed.”

SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.

SCREENSHOT FROM TRIPADVISOR.COM.

On Facebook, a former staff member of Josephine shared a tribute to his employer on December 30, saying that “Josephine Restaurant Tagaytay is now signing off.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I just want to thank all customers who patronized Josephine Restaurant Tagaytay for almost 27 years,” he said. He also thanked all of Josephine’s employees – guards, receptionists, waiters, kitchen staff, captain heads, chefs, team leaders, and the management team – for their hard work and loyalty to the restaurant. He also said that Josephine will never be forgotten and will always have a special place in his heart.

SCREENSHOT FROM FACEBOOK.

Since Josephine isn’t on social media, patrons and netizens have just been assuming that the restaurant is closed until further notice for renovations, and/or a new concept will sprout up instead.

Josephine is located along General E. Aguinaldo Highway, Maharlika West, Tagaytay City. The family-friendly destination spot is known for its stellar views of Taal Volcano and its large capacity for events and weddings. It is also a popular casual dining option for families and balikbayan relatives visiting the chilly city for some Filipino fare.

On international gastronomic database Taste Atlas, Josephine is a critic-recommended restaurant to get the best bulalo in the country.

Josephine’s menu includes the Tagaytay staple of bulalo, as well as other soups, ensalada, pulutan, sarsa, pasta, pancit, gulay, and regional chicken, beef, pork, and seafood dishes. There’s also merienda items like sandwiches, kakanin, halo-halo, desserts, cakes, and coffee. – Rappler.com